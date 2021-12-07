LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.