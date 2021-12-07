LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,857.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,704.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

