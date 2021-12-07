LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.