Loopring Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00004934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,333,700 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

