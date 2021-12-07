London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on December 22nd

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 40.62 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.68 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.21. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 41.86, a quick ratio of 41.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

