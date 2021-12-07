Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Logitech International worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 90,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

