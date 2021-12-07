Lobstex Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.32 million and $53,510.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,856,095 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

