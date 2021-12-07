Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $274.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $251.47 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.