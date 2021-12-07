Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 2,560 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.