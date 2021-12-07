Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

T stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

