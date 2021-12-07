Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 141 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 71.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Okta were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

