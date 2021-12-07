Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 1,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

