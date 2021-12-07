Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.66

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 475050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

