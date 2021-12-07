Lionheart III Corp’s Quiet Period To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Lionheart III’s (NASDAQ:LIONU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Lionheart III had issued 11,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LIONU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Lionheart III has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

