Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

