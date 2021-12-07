LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

LFMD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc David Benathen acquired 7,831 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,028.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,776 shares of company stock worth $574,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

