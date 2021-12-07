Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 420 basis points (bps) in the last reported quarter, given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. However, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

NYSE LEN opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

