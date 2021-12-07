Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 122,020 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

