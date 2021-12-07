Lear Co. (LEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

LEA opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

