Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

