Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $46.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $29.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

