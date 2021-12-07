Landshare Market Cap Achieves $7.69 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00012065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,790,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,125 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.