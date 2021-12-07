Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $150.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

