Lake Point Wealth Management Sells 1,072 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lake Point Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.3% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

