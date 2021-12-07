Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

