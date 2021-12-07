Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

