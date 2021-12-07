Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

