Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

