Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $572.80 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.