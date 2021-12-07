Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

