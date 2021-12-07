Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $399.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

