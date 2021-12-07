Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $413.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.50 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

KOP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,459. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $691.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $3,318,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.