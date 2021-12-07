Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. 512,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,511. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.