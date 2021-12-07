Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.18 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

Knowles stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Knowles has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.