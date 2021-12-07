Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 9,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,341. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

