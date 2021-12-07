Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KIRK stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 46.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

