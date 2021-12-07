Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €111.00 ($124.72) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.73 ($115.42).

Kion Group stock traded up €1.20 ($1.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €98.56 ($110.74). 105,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.71. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

