Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.80 ($116.63).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €97.36 ($109.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.71. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

