Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

