Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Price Down 4%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35.

Kewpie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.