Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

