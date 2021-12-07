Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 185.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95.

