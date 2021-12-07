Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 249,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

