Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.51.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -911.20 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

