Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.