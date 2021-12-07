Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

