Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.