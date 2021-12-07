Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $501.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.53 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.82 and a 200-day moving average of $439.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.