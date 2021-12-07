Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 187,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400,981 shares of company stock valued at $180,596,529. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

