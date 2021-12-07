Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Patriot National Bancorp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PNBK opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.66. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

